1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. TakeOff and Quavo were at the site of a deadly shooting in Houston early Tuesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Monday....
UN agency inspecting Russia’s unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal