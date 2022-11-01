Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of flashing lights around Constitution Avenue in Hampden Monday - but for a festive reason.

Public Safety closed the road for five hours of uninterrupted trick-or-treating, and the costumed faithful showed up in full force.

So too did the houses, with many decked out with lights, skeletons and loads of candy.

Just about every kid we interviewed had a different costume - and a different treat of choice.

”I think mine is either a Laffy Taffy or Nerds,” said a Ghostbuster.

“M&M’s,” offered Darth Vader.

“Probably these full-size Airheads,” said one young T-Rex.

“The best candy I’ve got so far is the Snickers,” a zombified Spider-Man said.

“Probably the double Twix,” suggested another T-Rex.

“The caramel M&M’s” were Sonic the Hedgehog’s favorite.

“The Skittles!” were the favorite of one young princess.

The only thing there was more of than candy - was smiles.

