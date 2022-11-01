“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement, set anually for the last Tuesday in November.

Families First in Ellsworth is taking the day a step further by extending it to EVERY Tuesday in November.

Throughout the month, Families First will be raising awareness about the organization’s needs in keeping with its mission to break the cycle of homelessness.

They provide families with minor children the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

”It’s a way for communties to become involved with their donors,” executive director Shaina Frasier said. “It’s a way for us to engage with people. It’s a way for any of us to give back to our community. We have a lot of nonprofits in our community that serve a high need, so sometimes it’s good to just be able to give back.”

Families First says they’re always in need of paper products, dish soap, and laundry detergent among other household items.

For more information on how to donate, visit familiesfirstellsworth.org.

