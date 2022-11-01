Black Bears travel to UCONN for another ranked showdown

The Black Bears will be traveling to Hartford to face the No. 8 Huskies on Friday and Saturday
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It seems like another weekend comes, and another Top 10 matchup jumps out on the Maine schedule.

The Black Bears will be traveling to Hartford to face the No. 8 UCONN Huskies on Friday and Saturday.

Maine stands at 1-3-1 with a shootout win against the likes of No. 1 Denver, No. 3 Quinnipiac, and No. 15 Northeastern this season.

There’s something about this Huskies team though that really jumps off the page.

“Their compete level is the best I’ve seen on tape. They go and they hit you. They’re fast. They have good players. Their goaltending’s been good. We’re going to have to be mentally engaged from the drop of the puck or else we’re going to be deer in the headlights,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

The Connecticut series gives the Black Bears a chance to register their first regulation win in Hockey East after topping the Northeastern Huskies in a shootout.

