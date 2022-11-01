Black Bears preparing for Rhode Island trip

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear football is taking its 2-6 record on the road for a two-game set against Rhode Island and UAlbany before closing out the season in the Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket against New Hampshire in Orono.

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Kingston (WABI)

Maine’s defense is giving up 32 points per game, good for 9th in the CAA.

On offense, the team’s turnovers have seen a downturn, so there’s an opportunity to build a positive differential down the stretch.

“I think it really just comes down to the fundamentals. We have to play with a great effort and swarm. Turnovers happen with effort, getting our hands up on pass plays, and making that extra effort to get to the ball. It’s going to get real chippy every time we play Rhode Island. They’re a physical team. We’re a physical team. They have a very explosive offense, so we’ve just got to go out there and play our brand of football,” said Jamehl Wiley, senior defensive end.

The Rams are ranked at No. 23, and the Black Bears have won their last 14 meetings against them.

