Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham.

The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because of the accident, which happened around 6:30.

Police say Willruth and the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Logan Williams were traveling in the same direction.

Police are investigating - but note it does not appear alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

