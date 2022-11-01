Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham.

The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because of the accident, which happened around 6:30.

Police say Willruth and the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Logan Williams were traveling in the same direction.

Police are investigating - but note it does not appear alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

