Absentee ballot requests for 2022 election surpass 2018

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Absentee ballot requests for this year’s election have surpassed the total number of requests from the 2018 general election.

With just two more full days of no-excuse absentee voting to go, more than 221,000 absentee ballot requests have been submitted, compared to nearly 197,000 in 2018.

As of the last report, more than 107,000 of those are Democrats, and more than 47,000 are Republicans, and nearly 50,000 are unenrolled in a party.

So far, more than 160,000 ballots have been returned and accepted by municipal clerks.

No-excuse absentee voting continues through the Thursday before an election.

