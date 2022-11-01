Absentee ballot requests for 2022 election surpass 2018

Voting
Voting(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Absentee ballot requests for this year’s election have surpassed the total number of requests from the 2018 general election.

With just two more full days of no-excuse absentee voting to go, more than 221,000 absentee ballot requests have been submitted, compared to nearly 197,000 in 2018.

As of the last report, more than 107,000 of those are Democrats, and more than 47,000 are Republicans, and nearly 50,000 are unenrolled in a party.

So far, more than 160,000 ballots have been returned and accepted by municipal clerks.

No-excuse absentee voting continues through the Thursday before an election.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over...
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
Levant t-shirts
Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
MDI High School
Mount Desert Island High School in lockdown due to a threat