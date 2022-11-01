13 Maine school districts getting funds for electric school buses

E Bus
E Bus(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than $13 million is coming to 13 Maine School Districts to buy 34 electric school buses.

From Baileyville to Wells, Maine’s congressional delegation says these electric buses funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help towns cut costs, reduce emissions, and protect the health of their students.

Wells will receive more than more than $4.3 million to purchase 11 school buses.

Also, getting money for buses are Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Calais, Baileyville, Bingham, Searsport, Somerville and Winthrop.

These school districts will receive funds:

  • Bar Harbor, Mt Desert CSD, one school bus, $395,000
  • Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000
  • Blue Hill, Castine Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000
  • Calais, Pleasant Point, three school buses, $1,095,000
  • Baileyville, Waite Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000
  • Bingham, RSU 83/MSAD 13, one school bus, $395,000
  • Searsport, RSU 20, two school buses, $790,000
  • Baileyville, East Range CSD, one school bus, $395,000
  • Dayton Public Schools, four school buses, $1,580,000
  • Waterboro RSU 57/MSAD 57, two school buses, $790,000
  • Wells-Ogunquit CSD, 11 school buses, $4,345,000
  • Somerville, RSU 12, two school buses, $790,000
  • Winthrop Public Schools, four school buses, $1,580,000

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

MDI High School
Threat prompts lockdown at Mount Desert Island High School
Sun and clouds
Maine teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
Healthcare
Open enrollment begins for Maine’s health insurance marketplace
Hope for Hasti
Jackson Laboratory takes a Hike for Hasti
Sarah Collins
Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime