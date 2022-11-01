13 Maine school districts getting funds for electric school buses
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than $13 million is coming to 13 Maine School Districts to buy 34 electric school buses.
From Baileyville to Wells, Maine’s congressional delegation says these electric buses funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help towns cut costs, reduce emissions, and protect the health of their students.
Wells will receive more than more than $4.3 million to purchase 11 school buses.
Also, getting money for buses are Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Calais, Baileyville, Bingham, Searsport, Somerville and Winthrop.
These school districts will receive funds:
- Bar Harbor, Mt Desert CSD, one school bus, $395,000
- Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000
- Blue Hill, Castine Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000
- Calais, Pleasant Point, three school buses, $1,095,000
- Baileyville, Waite Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000
- Bingham, RSU 83/MSAD 13, one school bus, $395,000
- Searsport, RSU 20, two school buses, $790,000
- Baileyville, East Range CSD, one school bus, $395,000
- Dayton Public Schools, four school buses, $1,580,000
- Waterboro RSU 57/MSAD 57, two school buses, $790,000
- Wells-Ogunquit CSD, 11 school buses, $4,345,000
- Somerville, RSU 12, two school buses, $790,000
- Winthrop Public Schools, four school buses, $1,580,000
