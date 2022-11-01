13 Maine school districts getting funds for electric school buses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than $13 million is coming to 13 Maine School Districts to buy 34 electric school buses.

From Baileyville to Wells, Maine’s congressional delegation says these electric buses funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help towns cut costs, reduce emissions, and protect the health of their students.

Wells will receive more than more than $4.3 million to purchase 11 school buses.

Also, getting money for buses are Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Calais, Baileyville, Bingham, Searsport, Somerville and Winthrop.

These school districts will receive funds:

Bar Harbor, Mt Desert CSD, one school bus, $395,000

Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000

Blue Hill, Castine Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000

Calais, Pleasant Point, three school buses, $1,095,000

Baileyville, Waite Public Schools, one school bus, $395,000

Bingham, RSU 83/MSAD 13, one school bus, $395,000

Searsport, RSU 20, two school buses, $790,000

Baileyville, East Range CSD, one school bus, $395,000

Dayton Public Schools, four school buses, $1,580,000

Waterboro RSU 57/MSAD 57, two school buses, $790,000

Wells-Ogunquit CSD, 11 school buses, $4,345,000

Somerville, RSU 12, two school buses, $790,000

Winthrop Public Schools, four school buses, $1,580,000

