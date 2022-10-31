Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times.

Officials say Meader, who was the only person in the truck, died at the scene.

Winthrop police tell TV5 it does not appear Meader was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

