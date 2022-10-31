Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
Police Lights
Silver Alert issued for missing Etna man
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts