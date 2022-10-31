Threat prompts Monday closure of Maranacook schools

READFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Maranacook Community High School and middle schools will be closed Monday due to a threat.

According to a letter to the school community from Superintendent Jay Charette, district leaders were informed late Saturday of an anonymous text threatening violence at the high school.

Charette also said police were notified and they are working with the district to assess the validity of the information.

“Since this is an ongoing investigation I can not share more information at this time. If your student has any reliable information or needs support please reach out to the building principal,” Charette wrote in the letter.

The district intends to share further information soon on how schools will reopen Tuesday.

All school activities including a Haunted Halloween Walk planned by the PTO have been canceled.

All other schools in the district will run as scheduled.

