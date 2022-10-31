Silver Alert issued for missing Etna man

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna.

Authorities say was last seen Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near his son’s residence on Dunham Road in Etna going to check game cameras.

He is described as 5′9″ tall, 160 pounds with white hair, brown eyes and a beard. He does wear glasses but it is unknown if he was wearing them at the time.

He was last seen wearing jeans a plaid shirt but is not wearing hunter orange

Authorities say Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.

He does not have a cell phone.

If you see him, please call the Maine Warden Service at 207-973-3700 Opt. 9.

