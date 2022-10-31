Police: Speed and alcohol suspected in deadly Readfield crash

Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived.
Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived.(WMTW)
Oct. 31, 2022
READFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Readfield.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road.

Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived.

Investigators say Shellman crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree.

State police say Shellman was also likely involved in another crash minutes before in Belgrade.

“The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Belgrade crash. Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, but further investigation is needed. Martha was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash,” a release stated.

Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Readfield Fire Department and Winthrop Rescue assisted at the scene.

