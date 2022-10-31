One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - State Police have confirmed that one adult was killed during a house fire in Levant on Monday morning.

Fire crews from multiple departments were called to a structure fire on 503 Avenue Road in Levant.

When our news time arrived, we are told at least two people were transported to the hospital with partial burns. There is no word yet on their conditions. Officials have confirmed that there were five residents living in the building.

We spoke to Steven Barker who claimed to be a resident on the building.

“Would have been, uhh, my best friend Eric, his fiancé, Carley, and then his parents. Uhh, she jumped out of the second story window as far as I know. Uhh, she has some burns on her arms from like stuff coming off the house. Terry, the mom got taken in the ambulance. I don’t know about the dad and I don’t know about Eric. I came out of my room and the left side of the house was on fire,” said Barker.

Four dogs were rescued along with one cat.

Fire crews from Corina, Hermon, and Levant responded to the blaze. The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

