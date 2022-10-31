Mix of Sun & Clouds, Continued Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see more cloudiness today than we did over the weekend as weak low pressure approaches the Northeast. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for our Monday and it will stay dry so overall, it’s a good start to the work week. High temperatures will remain well above average with highs topping off in the upper 50s to low 60s for most spots. We’ll continue to see some clouds as we head into the night tonight. We may see a few isolated showers after midnight as low pressure continues to approach the Northeast. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s to near 50°.

A weak disturbance will pass to our south tomorrow. This will give us more clouds Tuesday along with the chance of a few isolated showers. Shower chances look very minimal so overall the day is expected to be dry. Expect variably cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front will drop through the state on Wednesday, bringing some slightly cooler air into the region. Otherwise, high pressure building in behind the front will bring us lots of sunshine Wednesday. Look for highs to be in the mid-50s across the north and upper 50s to low 60s elsewhere Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure centered to our south and east on Friday will usher some warmer air back into the region. This will result in highs getting back to the upper 50s to low and mid-60s Friday afternoon.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 58°-64°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A few isolated showers possible. Lows between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

