Missing Miami boy found safely in Canada

Father and paternal grandmother facing a felony charge of custodial interference.
6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAGM) - A child that went missing in Miami and was spotted in northern Maine, has been located in Canada.

6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th.

According to a flyer released by the Miami-Dade Police Department, JoJo was found safe Sunday by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Surveillance video recently released by the FBI shows what appears to be Morales and his father entering a Walgreens in Houlton.

According to Maine State Police, a vehicle with connections to the abduction was found in Houlton on August 29th.

His father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales and paternal grandmother 68-year-old Lilliam Pena Morales were both taken into custody.

