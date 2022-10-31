Maine man killed in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m.

Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado on Mountain Road when he went onto the shoulder on the right, then crossed back cross the road and hit an embankment on the other side of the road.

The truck ended up on its roof at the edge of Reach Road.

Warren died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash was still under investigation Monday morning but police said it appeared Mason was speeding and had been drinking.

