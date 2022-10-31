Maine man killed in Harpswell crash

Police say it appears the driver was speeding and had been drinking
Fatal crash in Harpswell
Fatal crash in Harpswell(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPSWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m.

Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado on Mountain Road when he went onto the shoulder on the right, then crossed back cross the road and hit an embankment on the other side of the road.

The truck ended up on its roof at the edge of Reach Road.

Warren died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash was still under investigation Monday morning but police said it appeared Mason was speeding and had been drinking.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

80 thousand signatures to replace Central Maine Power and Versant submitted to the office of...
80 thousand signatures in favor of replacing Central Maine Power and Versant submitted to the office of the Secretary of State
Voting
Maine students choose Mills in mock election
Maine Children's Home in Waterville
Maine Children’s Home program gets new name
Generic police lights
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe