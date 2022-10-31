Maine Children’s Home program gets new name

Maine Children's Home in Waterville
By WABI News Desk
Oct. 31, 2022
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A program founded at Maine Children’s Home is getting a new name.

The “Teen Parent Education Program” will now be the “Journey Program.”

Since 1974, the program has helped thousands of young parents build a foundation of resources, skills, and support for raising children at a young age.

In addition to the name change, the program is also changing to support those in their early twenties.

Program Director Alaina Wolman says this will help those in a different age range navigate the same challenges as the teenagers they’ve supported over the years.

”We just thought that the Journey Program represented better what we do in our program and what the participants are going through. Everybody’s on a parenting journey. Everybody’s on the life journey, and we just really felt like that name was a better representation of where they are. And, it was a less stigmatizing. Sometimes being in a program that’s called the Teen Parent Program really highlights kind of a stigma, and we wanted to get away from that,” said Wolman.

Wolman also says this will allow them to carry on connections they’ve made with teenage participants in the program, as well as new additions.

As an alumna of the program herself, she knows how important that support is.

For more information on the program, visit their website.

