Increasing Clouds Overnight. Above Normal Highs Into Early November

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now slipped to our east and this will allow clouds to slowly spread across the region. For those kiddos heading out trick or treating, expect a mild and dry night with temperatures that will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Areas of fog will develop in the river valleys. An isolated shower risk does exist, but most locations will remain dry.

Clouds move in this evening but overall mild temperatures and dry conditions. (WABI)

Expect clouds to start off Tuesday morning with increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Above seasonable highs are expected as temperatures range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s stick around into Wednesday. A cold front will cross the region by Wednesday afternoon. This will “cool” us down into the mid to upper 50s for Thursday.

High pressure will return to the region on Friday and will remain just to our east through the weekend. This combined with an upper-level ridge will bring us WELL above normal highs. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s. By the weekend, highs will reach into the upper 60s and maybe even a few low 70s. More clouds will move into the region for Saturday and Sunday.

Above normal highs expected into early November. An upper-level ridge will continue to feed in the mild air through the first part of the month. (WABI)

Showers will return to the forecast by early next week with highs that are expected to stay above normal.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the low 40s north to the low 50s along the coast. Light & variable wind. Very isolated shower risk.

TUESDAY: Clouds in the morning followed by more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

