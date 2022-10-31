‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Musk says "content moderation council" will review bans.
Elon Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Want your $850 Maine relief check? Today is the deadline
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
DA dismisses conspiracies in Pelosi attack; charges expected
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.