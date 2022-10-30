Today remains sunny and warm, tomorrow clouds increase

Another beautiful fall day with highs in the 60's and plenty of sunshine.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, still waking up on the chilly side this morning, but once again beautiful weather continues with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower 60′s, by the afternoon. Winds will become southerly by tonight at around 5-10 mph.

High pressure continues to dominate through the beginning of the work week. However, for Halloween, clouds increase and remain mostly cloudy to overcast, with the potential for some late-night isolated showers. I do think these showers won’t move in until after all the trick-or-treating is done. Tuesday morning, we will still be dealing with some light isolated showers but drying out by the end of the day. The rest of the work week will have a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures above average, keeping steady in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 58-62. Winds will be out of the S around 5-10 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs reaching between 55-62. Late evening isolated showers are possible.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers possible in the morning with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Drying out into the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

