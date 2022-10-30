Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters

Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy.

Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads.

“When it comes to being visible, it’s great to have a flashlight with you. We also recommend that you use reflective magnetic strips on darker colored costumes, explained Pat Moody, Manager of Public Affairs for AAA Northern New England.

When crossing the street, do so responsibly.

“Look both ways before you even walk on a crosswalk. If you must be in the road, which we encourage you not to be on the road, walk facing traffic,” said Christian Bailey, Director of Public Safety for the Town of Hampden.

For pedestrians, there are other tips to keep in mind - do not walk distracted. Save the social media posts for after you go trick-or-treating.

Avoid checking your phone while walking or supervising your kids.

“Hold them closely and be their eyes and ears,” Bailey said. “They’re going to be excited and anxious to get where they want to be to get the candy, and just pay attention. That’s the key piece.”

If you’re out on the roads, keep your eyes peeled for trick-or-treaters, make sure those headlights are on, and make sure everyone in the car is buckled up.

“Even going from one neighborhood to another, it’s so important to keep that seatbelt buckled,” said Moody.

And most importantly, slow down.

“Just ten miles an hour difference. When you look at going from 35 miles an hour down to 25 miles an hour, it improves the likelihood that somebody will be able to not be injured, or it’s an injury instead of a fatality,” said Moody.

Once your kids have collected all their candy, experts say you should check to make sure it has not been tampered with.

“It’s highly unlikely that it’s going to happen, but you just never know. It’s just one extra safety step to ensure that Halloween does not end in a tragedy,” said Bailey.

Click here for more Halloween Safety tips for trick-or-treaters and motorists.

IG: Designate a Driver Halloween Happy Halloween weekend! Don’t let your evening turn into a nightmare. Choose a designated driver before heading out or utilize a ride-sharing service: https://bit.ly/3SOjki4 👻 Posted by AAA Northeast on Friday, October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.