Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday.

The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run.

More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine.

The animal shelter raised more than $12,000 from the event, which helps with big expenses like veterinary care.

”Myself and another long time board member had come up with an idea to do a 5K in the fall,” Race Organizer Jamie O’Keefe said.

“I’m a runner. I love Halloween. So, I thought it would be fun to put the two together and have a run the weekend before Halloween.

“It’s fun because people are encouraged to bring their well-behaved, leash dogs. Some people wore costumes, including the dogs and it’s just really a fun event. You cannot ask for nicer weather.”

If you’d like to donate, visit spcahancockcounty.org.

