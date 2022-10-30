Getting a jump start on Halloween

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in Orono getting into the Halloween spirit Sunday.

Orono Trampoline Park, with some help from other local businesses held a truck or treat event Sunday afternoon.

Each business decorated its store front and passed out candy.

There was no shortage of costumes...from Marvel Superheroes to Baby Shark and more.

Trunk or treat is generally geared towards kids, but event volunteers say adults can enjoy the festivities too.

”I think Halloween gives us an opportunity to just be someone else for that one night,” said Ashlee Brown, Manager, Aroma Joe’s in Orono.

“Just to have fun even if you’re an adult. I think Halloween is for any age. It’s not just for children. So, it gives us adults a chance to get dressed up and have fun as well. And we enjoy candy too.”

People were encouraged to attend the costume party inside Orono Trampoline Park during this time.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.