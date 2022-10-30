Getting a jump start on Halloween

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in Orono getting into the Halloween spirit Sunday.

Orono Trampoline Park, with some help from other local businesses held a truck or treat event Sunday afternoon.

Each business decorated its store front and passed out candy.

There was no shortage of costumes...from Marvel Superheroes to Baby Shark and more.

Trunk or treat is generally geared towards kids, but event volunteers say adults can enjoy the festivities too.

”I think Halloween gives us an opportunity to just be someone else for that one night,” said Ashlee Brown, Manager, Aroma Joe’s in Orono.

“Just to have fun even if you’re an adult. I think Halloween is for any age. It’s not just for children. So, it gives us adults a chance to get dressed up and have fun as well. And we enjoy candy too.”

People were encouraged to attend the costume party inside Orono Trampoline Park during this time.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Anah Shriners host trunk or treat
Howlorun raises money for local animal shelter
Howlorun raises money for local animal shelter
Getting a jump start on Halloween
Getting a jump start on Halloween
Anah Shriners host trunk-or-treat
Anah Shriners host trunk-or-treat