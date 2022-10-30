Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year

Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart.

The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning.

Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace, an organization that supports people affected by domestic abuse.

The event raises money for Partners for Peace, UMaine’s Swimming and Diving Program, Bangor YMCA, and a Bangor High School Scholarship.

Organizers say today’s race will push proceeds raised by the event to over $100,000 dollars.

”She was this amazingly spunky, smart, caring, compassionate woman who was just a great friend to so many people, and you’d never think that somebody like that could be taken from this world,” said Race Director Ben Sprague.

“She was a fierce advocate for survivors of domestic violence, with aspirations to become an attorney to help survivors of domestic violence,” said Director of Development and Engagement at Partners for Peace Casey Faulkingham. “So every time I’m with attorneys, or anyone within the criminal and civil legal justice systems, I think of her.”

To learn more about Erin’s Run, you can visit their Facebook page.

