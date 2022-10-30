Anah Shriners host trunk or treat

The annual event ran from Noon until 2 p.m. on Halloween Eve
(MGN)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a great day for some Trick-or-Treating at the Anah Shrine in Bangor.

The Annual Trunk-or-Treat event IS hosted by the Anah Shrine Clowns, and Sunday’s beautiful weather welcomed a large crowd.

From Frozen characters to friendly pirates, everyone was happy to have some spooky fun in the sun.

Ghouls, Goblins, and a baby shark, lined up for their chance at some smiles and treats.

Although there was quite a turn-out and limited parking, folks seemed to be in good spirits.

”I haven’t heard any, any complaints from any of the people about the long waits or anything everybody’s very jovial and getting along and enjoying the sun,” said Stan Baker with the Anah Shriners.

After having around five thousand people at last weekend’s UCP Pumpkins in the Park, The Shriners prepared for thousands of Trunk-or-Treaters Sunday.

