Spooky tales fill La Rochelle Mansion and Museum in open house

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Ghost Tours shared many haunting tales with visitors on Saturday.

Admission for the open house was free at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum.

Such a deal proved to be eerie-sistible for many in the area.

Each of the building’s three floors had storytellers offering their haunting tales, each with a connection to the museum.

“We love La Rochelle. We love the Bar Harbor Historical Society, because they have so much of the history of Bar Harbor. Today what we’re doing is we are linking some of their collection items to ghost stories that we know,” said Bar Harbor Ghost Tours owner Jennifer Pictou.

“One of the things that I love the most is the history of the buildings and everything that you walk by has a story. So it’s wonderful to share that with tourists and locals alike. I’ve had a lot of different folks in here. And it’s just nice to spend some time with them and hear what they’ve heard, and then share what I’ve heard back,” said Gigi Conrad who is a storyteller with Bar Harbor Ghost Tours.

Of course, this was a family friendly event with tales that could lift the spirits of even the tiniest ghouls and goblins.

“We do have a number of stories that are told no matter what the age, but we do make sure that it’s not too terrible or too frightening,” Pictou said.

