Plenty of scares and smiles at Fright at the Fort

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Serving up scares was the name of the game at the 21st Fright at the Fort Friday night.

Historic Fort Knox in Prospect has been transformed into a haunted house, rife with zombies, skeletons and medical exhibits gone wrong.

The nonstop screams from those who dared to enter reverberated throughout the fort all night.

Although all ages are welcome, the approximately 20-minute tour is advised as pg-13.

You can still catch fright at the fort one last time Saturday from 5:30 through 8:30.

All tickets must be ordered in advance online at fortknoxmaine.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.