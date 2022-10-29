Plenty of scares and smiles at Fright at the Fort

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Serving up scares was the name of the game at the 21st Fright at the Fort Friday night.

Historic Fort Knox in Prospect has been transformed into a haunted house, rife with zombies, skeletons and medical exhibits gone wrong.

The nonstop screams from those who dared to enter reverberated throughout the fort all night.

Although all ages are welcome, the approximately 20-minute tour is advised as pg-13.

You can still catch fright at the fort one last time Saturday from 5:30 through 8:30.

All tickets must be ordered in advance online at fortknoxmaine.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Nice Fall Weekend
Mother & daughter continue Captain Nickels Inn restoration
Mother, daughter continue Captain Nickels Inn restoration
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
23 fire departments across Maine get more than $3 million in funding
Airport Mall in Bangor Holds Drug Take Back Event.
Airport Mall in Bangor holds Prescription Drug Take Back event