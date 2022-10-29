Challenger Learning Center of Maine hurls pumpkins at annual Pumpkin Catapult event

Pumpkin catapult
Pumpkin catapult(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday was the day for Challenger Learning Center of Maine’s Pumpkin Catapult event!

This year’s edition? Minecraft in Space!

People of all ages got out to enjoy the sunshine at Saturday’s sold-out event.

First, participants picked their pumpkin. Next, they got to painting!

Once the pumpkins were dry, they got to take them over to the catapult for their chance at hitting the bullseye.

”We hope to do this year over year, and in fact maybe increase the number of catapults we have, and really we love this event because it doesn’t matter if you’re in kindergarten or if you’re in eighth grade, you’re going to have fun at this event,” said Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Challenger Learning Center, you can visit their website.

