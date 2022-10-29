Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m.

Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of South Main Street between Grove and Abbot Streets were closed for some time Saturday morning but it back open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.