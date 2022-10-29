Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

Fire crews battled a fire at home on South Main Street in Brewer Saturday morning.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m.

Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of South Main Street between Grove and Abbot Streets were closed for some time Saturday morning but it back open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

