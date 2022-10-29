Beautiful Halloweekend

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A nice ridge of high pressure is building in for this Hallow-weekend. Waking up a bit chilly with some patchy frost but for the rest of the day we’ll be seeing mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Winds are out of the SW at around 5-10 mph. As we head into tonight, we remain clear and calm, allowing for overnight lows to drop into the 30′s once again.

Sunday, beautiful weather continues with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower 60′s. High pressure continues to dominate through the beginning of the work week. Some isolated showers may be possible headed into Tuesday but other than that the rest of the work week will have a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures keeping steady in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Take advantage of the weather and enjoy some Halloween activities.

TODAY: Chilly this morning, mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 55-60. Winds are out the SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, overnight lows drop between 35-40.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 58-62. Winds will be out of the WSW 5-10 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs reaching between 55-62. Late evening isolated showers are possible.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers possible in the morning with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Drying out into the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

