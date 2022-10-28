Two men and one woman face drug charges after drug bust in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested and one woman is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Palmyra Thursday.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says after a month of investigating they were able to get a search warrant for 115 and 135 Wyman Road.

40-year-old Jospeh Quimby and 44-year-old Jessica Quimby own the properties.

He was arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges after detectives found fentanyl, meth, two guns, and more at the house.

He is being held on $25,000 cash bail and his first court appearance is set for January.

She has been charged with drug trafficking and expected in court in February.

36-year-old Matthew Flanders was arrested for operating a vehicle after his license was suspended or revoked.

They say he is on probation for an unrelated offense and is currently being held on a probation hold.

There may be more charges in this case.

DHHS was there due to a child being at the home at the time.

