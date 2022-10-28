Th Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program has been extended

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Bangor resident looking to get ahead of the cold weather this winter?

The Community and Economic Development Department has extended the Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program as long as funding is available.

The City will offer grants up of up $2,000 which can be used with Efficiency Maine heat pump and weatherization rebates.

You must be a single-family homeowner occupying the home within city limits and meet certain income requirements.

For more information on requirements or how to fill out an application, click here

