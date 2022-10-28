Th Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program has been extended

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Bangor resident looking to get ahead of the cold weather this winter?

The Community and Economic Development Department has extended the Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program as long as funding is available.

The City will offer grants up of up $2,000 which can be used with Efficiency Maine heat pump and weatherization rebates.

You must be a single-family homeowner occupying the home within city limits and meet certain income requirements.

For more information on requirements or how to fill out an application, click here

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

SPCA holds Annual Howl-o-Run 5K Walk and Run
Hancock County SPCA holds annual Howl-o-run 5K Walk and Run
Fatal car crash
Child killed, another seriously hurt, in Madison crash
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men and one woman face drug charges after drug bust in Palmyra
Greater Joy duck on the loose