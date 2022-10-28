Sunny & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful, fall day today with lots of sunshine and much cooler, more seasonable temperatures. Highs today will top off in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, temperatures will be a few degrees colder than last night. Look for overnight lows tonight to drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

High pressure will keep the gorgeous weather over the area through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature lots of sunshine. Slightly warmer air will move into the state this weekend allowing temperatures to return to above average readings both weekend days. Average high temperatures for this time of year should be right around the 50° mark. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to near 60°. Sunday’s highs will be a couple degrees better with temperatures reaching the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds and shower chances return to the forecast as we head into the start of the work week on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday.

Today: Sunny and cooler. Highs between 48°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 26°-32°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

