Firehouse Subs honor National First Responders Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Firehouse Subs across the state are honoring national First Responders Day with a special offer.

“We are celebrating them today with a free medium sub with any purchase,” Jeannie Wolkens said.

Wolkens is the Waterville Area District Manager. She says first responders can go to any Firehouse Subs and purchase as little as a cookie to receive the offer.

“Firefighters, policemen, EMTs and paramedics, and they can be in uniform, or they can just show us their ID,” she said.

The chain restaurant was founded by two firefighter brothers in 1994. Wolkens said the offer Friday is a small token of appreciation.

“It matters so much because these are our hometown heroes. They are the ones who keep us safe when we are in danger, and without them, it would be a much worse world,” she said.

The organization has been committed to supporting first responders year-round through their foundation that has awarded over $650,000 in Maine alone.

“A lot of people may not know that Firehouse Subs run the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which helps first responders. We can provide equipment, training, things like that. Not just for first responders, but for military veterans and public safety organizations as well,” she said.

Wolkens said a portion of every sale goes to the foundation so they can continue the important work they’re doing. She says no donation is too small.

“We ask our guests to contribute because they are a part of this as well. So, they can round up their change, they can buy one of these pickle buckets, and right now being first responders’ month, we are selling medallions that we post around the restaurant, and that’s just a way for the community to support these heroes as well,” she said.

