The Only Doughnut gives sneak peek into its operation in Belfast

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - There is a place in Belfast that could take care of all your ‘doughnut’ needs.

Owner of The Only Doughnut, Sherian Swindell, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News. She invited our cameras in to witness where all the sweet magic happens.

Joy Hollowell was able to give our viewers a first-hand look at the process from start to finish.

You can visit the following website for more information: https://www.theonlydoughnut.com

