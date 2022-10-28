Mother, daughter continue Captain Nickels Inn restoration

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - There’s well over 100 years of history in the Captain Nickels Inn in Searsport.

Now, the next chapter in its story is being written by a mother and daughter.

For Dawn and Cassidy Gintz, getting the chance to own the inn has been a dream come true.

“When Cassidy was little, we would go to bed and breakfasts, and it seemed like just the neatest thing to do. So, it started as like a fantasy. You know, wouldn’t it be the coolest thing to own a bed and breakfast we went from, ‘hey, let’s own a bed and breakfast wouldn’t that be the nice thing,’ to ‘hey, let’s restore a big, beautiful house and rent a bed and breakfast out of it,’” said owner Dawn.

But it wasn’t always clear that the Captain Nickles’ Inn was their future.

“Cassidy discovered it I want to say it must have been September of 2018. And I came to look at it the first week in November. It was all winterized. It was freezing, I mean, freezing. We came here we looked at it and needed a lot of work. And it was our number one property that we were interested in. It kind of came down from number one once I looked at it,” Dawn added.

Yet the inn kept drawing their interest.

“We just kept looking at it and the house has such a presence, and it just calls to you. I just thought you know if we can fix this, if we can restore it back to its original glory, it’s going to be amazing and it is,” said Dawn. “When we completed our first big renovation in our first winter it was so beautiful that we said well, let’s just keep on going.”

The renovations saw a partnership between them and R H Lambeth Builders.

To turn the aging house of a captain into a fully functional bed and breakfast required all hands-on deck.

“We pretty much stopped work at midnight, and we’re up at 5 a.m. next morning to work seven days a week. And so, we were exhausted our first summer,” said Cassidy.

The two share what can be considered a very special partnership.

“The idea that a mom and a daughter can do a business like this and work together. I think it shocks a lot of people. We have a lot of guests who come in and just you know, tell us how special they think it is and I think it is too,” Dawn said.

Each brings their own strengths to the table.

“Cassidy has done all the designing and so she makes the house feel like Captain Nickels just left,” Dawn said.

“Even if I can’t get too close to it. Just trying an older feel. We don’t want to modernize it too much. Obviously, we have, you know, beautiful showers and modern, you know, amenities but we really try to keep the bones of the house how they could be,” said Cassidy.

Their adventures mark a new chapter in the storied history of the building.

“We’re just the stewards and someday we’ll pass this house on to someone else. And 150 years from now, hopefully we’re you know, there’s some sort of documentation that you know, we came and all the changes that we made to the house and the improvements,” Dawn said.

And they look to leave a lasting impression.

“We don’t just put a Band-Aid on something that’s wrong. We’re truly restoring the house and truly putting it back to you know how it used to be when Captain Nickels was here and I say that we love the house, but we think the house loves us even more because of that,” said Dawn.

