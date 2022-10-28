Maine man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Over 60 grams of fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia were seized after traffic stop in Belfast Thursday night.

32-year-old Hector Bohan of Wiscasset was arrested for violating conditions of release and assault on an officer, among other charges.

After police searched Bohan’s vehicle, they found 64 grams of fentanyl, over 45 grams of heroin and methamphetamine.

Bohan was taken to the Waldo County jail now facing new drug charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and facing more possible charges.

He is set to appear in court on November 18th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.