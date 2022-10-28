‘Candy From a Cop’ event returns in Holden

Holden police hold "Candy From a Cop" event.
Holden police hold "Candy From a Cop" event.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Calling all Holden residents - the Holden Police Department wants to deliver some Halloween goodies to you.

With the help of donations from residents and local businesses, they’re able to put on their annual “Candy From a Cop” event.

They’re taking orders for candy deliveries for those that may not be able to get out and trick-or-treat Monday night.

The goodies can be for you, your kids, or a neighbor.

”We’ve had times where we’ve delivered to shut ins and older people with disabilities that may not have a whole lot of human contact, and there we are with candy, toys, stuffed animals, maybe some gift cards, and we chat with them for a little bit, and I think it’s pretty well received,” said Chris Greeley, Holden Police Chief.

To place your order for a free bag of treats, just give Holden PD a call at 843-5442.

Just a reminder, you must be a Holden resident.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Halloween Events
Halloween Events
SPCA holds Annual Howl-o-Run 5K Walk and Run
Hancock County SPCA to hold annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Bangor extends Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program
Fatal car crash
Child killed, another seriously hurt, in Madison crash