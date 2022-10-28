‘Candy From a Cop’ event returns in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Calling all Holden residents - the Holden Police Department wants to deliver some Halloween goodies to you.

With the help of donations from residents and local businesses, they’re able to put on their annual “Candy From a Cop” event.

They’re taking orders for candy deliveries for those that may not be able to get out and trick-or-treat Monday night.

The goodies can be for you, your kids, or a neighbor.

”We’ve had times where we’ve delivered to shut ins and older people with disabilities that may not have a whole lot of human contact, and there we are with candy, toys, stuffed animals, maybe some gift cards, and we chat with them for a little bit, and I think it’s pretty well received,” said Chris Greeley, Holden Police Chief.

To place your order for a free bag of treats, just give Holden PD a call at 843-5442.

Just a reminder, you must be a Holden resident.

