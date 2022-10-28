Hancock County SPCA holds annual Howl-o-run 5K Walk and Run

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you’re encouraged to put on your best Halloween costume and strap on your running shoes to help benefit the SPCA of Hancock County.

They’re holding their annual Howl-O-Run 5-K Walk and Run Sunday at Marlboro Beach in Lamoine.

Participants will run or walk with a scenic route decorated with Jack-O-Lanterns and views of Frenchman Bay.

Dogs are welcome, too.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for SPCA of Hancock County and help them fulfill one of their biggest needs.

”One of our biggest expenses at the shelter is veterinary care. Veterinarians do give us a little bit of a discount, but a lot of animals that find their way to our shelter, they either have a serious injury or illness, or they just need routine shots or need to be spayed or neutered. So, veterinary care is very expensive,” said Jamie O’keefe, race organizer.

The cost to register is $20 for adults and $15 for kids.

You can register the day of the race or online.

A link to do so can be found here.

