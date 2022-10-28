Cold Again Tonight. Nice Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in place for the rest of the night. Skies will remain clear, and winds will be light resulting in lows that will range from the mid 20s over the north to the low 30s along the coast. There will also be the potential for fog over parts of Downeast Maine.

The weekend will stay dry and mostly sunny as high pressure remains overhead. Highs will creep back up to above normal with most areas reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will begin to stream in Sunday evening ahead of our next disturbance.

High pressure will begin to slide to our east during the day on Monday. This will allow an approaching low to bring cloud cover to the region during the day. The low is moving slightly slower than originally anticipated meaning isolated showers will be possible later in the night. This will mean the trick or treaters should be prepared for some passing showers, but It will NOT be a washout. Highs on Halloween will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers should be expected into Tuesday morning with drier conditions for the rest of next week. Above seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected through next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows ranging from the mid 20s north to the low 30s near the coast. Light and variable wind with areas of fog.

SATURDAY: Chilly morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Late evening isolated showers are possible.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers in the morning with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions will dry up & brighten by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

