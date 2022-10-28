Child killed, another seriously hurt, in Madison crash

MADISON, Maine (WMTW) - A child is dead and another in the hospital after a crash in Madison.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Route 148, also known as the White School House Road, just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Simonds and his passenger, the 28-year-old mother of their three children, were treated for injuries but are expected to recover.

Police the couple’s children, ages 9, 7 and 1, were also in the car. The 7-year-old died at the scene, another was taken to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland with what police called a severe, life-threatening head injury. The third child, along with both parents, were taken to Maine Medical Center.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

