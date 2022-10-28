Bangor cross country turning to State with new-found momentum

The Rams won the Class A Northern Maine title with four of the top ten runners
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams girls cross country team won the Class A North Regional Championship for the very first time on Saturday in Belfast.

Sadie Harrow was one of the four Rams to finish in the top 10, and she said she was nervous but confident going into the race at Troy Howard Middle School.

Harrow said she’s happy to look back on making history for the program.

“It’s so cool. It’s so special that I could be a part of this in my last year. We’re all just so close, everyone on the team. We just really wanted it. We’re just so excited. It’s so cool. It just shows how hard we’ve been working and how much we’ve wanted to make history for our school,” said Harrow, senior.

Harrow was joined by her teammates Katie McCarthy, Sophia Mazzarelli, and Sofie Rueter in the top 10.

She added that the hills on Saturday’s State Championship course at Twin Brook in Cumberland plays to the team’s strength.

The next step is to qualify for the New England Championships as a team.

