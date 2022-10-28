Airport Mall in Bangor holds Prescription Drug Take Back event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a chance to rid your homes of things you don’t want just hanging around.

A prescription drug take back and document shredding event offering people that opportunity Friday.

Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were at the Airport Mall in Bangor taking part in this national campaign.

“It takes drugs out of the hands of folks that they shouldn’t be in. A lot of seniors have unused or unneeded medications. We can get rid of those for them, and essentially get them out of their houses. And then the document shredding service is just a great service. It is sponsored, has a corporate sponsorship, to have important legal and tax documents shredded at no cost. It’s really aimed towards seniors but everybody’s welcomed,” said Lt. James Ellis, Penobscot County Sheriff Office.

They’ll be back at the same Union Street location Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Other law enforcement agencies in Maine will also be taking part.

You can go to dea.gov for a list of locations.

