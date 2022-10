23 fire departments across Maine get more than $3 million in funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 23 fire departments and organizations in Maine are getting more than $3 million to upgrade equipment and support personnel.

The federal funding was awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response Grants.

Bangor Fire Department received $273,021

Belgrade Fire Department received $104,905

Boothbay Harbor Fire Department received $30,000

Casco Fire Rescue Department received $14,362

Clinton Fire Department received $62,527

Eddington Fire Department received $26,948

Falmouth Fire-EMS received $165,713

Gorham Fire Department received $84,000

Gray Fire Rescue received $18,321

Maine Fire Service Institute in South Portland received $108,609

Med-Care Ambulance Service in Mexico received $82,739

Oakland Fire and Rescue received $47,159

Orono Fire Department received $36,010

Portland Fire Department received $200,409

Sabattus Fire Department received $1,152,792

Scarborough Fire Department received $65,045

Sanford Fire Department received $174,545

Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department received $40,000

Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service received $32,381

Sweden Volunteer Fire Department received $84,706

Van Buren Fire Department received $176,190

Wesley Volunteer Fire Department received $36,171

West Gardiner received $295,238

