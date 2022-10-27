Trick or Treat: Halloween activities happening in downtown Bangor this weekend

The annual Downtown Bangor Trick or Treat is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor is preparing for some ‘Wicked Good Halloween Hauntings.’

Ghosts, goblins, witches, wizards and more are invited to wander the streets of downtown Bangor Saturday afternoon.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating for the whole family.

It’s a safe way for families to bring the kids out for some candy during daylight hours.

Then after dark, the streets will be abuzz with activities for the adults.

Bars and restaurants will be offering events that will help you feel like a kid again.

”There’s DJs. There’s dance parties. There’s costume contests with cash prizes. Bars are giving out swag. There’s tarot card reading, so there’s really just a lot of different things for people to get out and do this weekend,” explained Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

Click here for a full list of events.

