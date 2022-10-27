Terwilliger Family light show this weekend

Terwilliger Light Show
Terwilliger Light Show(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for something a little different for the kids this Halloween weekend, there’s a special light show in Ellsworth that might be just the thing.

The Terwilliger Family light show has been an annual Christmas event, and this year starts a new tradition for Halloween. The public is invited to the Terwilliger home to park in front of the house and tune their car radio in to listen to the music that goes with the light show.

The light show is free, but there will be a donation box for both The Grand Theater in Ellsworth and the SPCA of Hancock County.

“It’s really neat to do,” said Ashley Terwilliger. “And it’s really neat at the end to be able to give a little bit of a donation to two awesome organizations as well.”

The light show runs from Friday through Monday night.

For more information, visit the Terwilliger Family Light Show Facebook page.

