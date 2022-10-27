Rockland woman was fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck in Rockland.

It happen just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets.

According to the Village Soup the woman was next to a crosswalk.

Rockland Police Chief told the newspaper the woman was responsive when the first officer arrived.

No name or what may have caused the crash has been released at this time.

We expect to have more details later Thursday night.

