Rockland woman was fatally struck by a truck

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck in Rockland.

It happen just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets.

According to the Village Soup the woman was next to a crosswalk.

Rockland Police Chief told the newspaper the woman was responsive when the first officer arrived.

No name or what may have caused the crash has been released at this time.

We expect to have more details later Thursday night.

