Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser at the Challenger Learning Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins will be flying through the air in Bangor this weekend and you’re invited to be part of the fun!

The Challenger Learning Center is holding their third annual Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser.

This year’s theme is Minecraft in Space.

Participants will get the chance to decorate a pumpkin and then launch it.

They’ll even get the chance to make their own mini-catapult.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says this is truly a hands-on experience.

”And it’s a really exciting event. It’s an outdoor event. It actually started during COVID because we needed an outdoor safe event and it’s something that has continued because it’s so popular,” she said. “We have a big catapult that they’ll actually be able to help participate in to catapult their pumpkin.”

Hibbard highly suggests purchasing tickets ahead of time.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can find tickets at astronaut.org.

