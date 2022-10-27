Northern Light Acadia nurses push to form union

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the nurses involved in the unionization push at Acadia Hospital in Bangor says they just want a seat at the table.

We first reported on the unionization effort Wednesday.

The employees at the Northern Light facility say the majority have expressed frustration with upper management for its failure to address safe staffing, among other issues.

The nurse TV5 spoke with Thursday says some of them tried to address these concerns with management directly.

However, she says that due to a lack of responsiveness, they decided this spring to pursue forming a union.

”We just want a better seat at the bargaining table. We want to be able to have a voice in any decisions that are made in our workflow, because that affects how well we’re able to care for our patients,” said Elsa Skegg, Family Nurse Practitioner.

Northern Light officials told TV5 Wednesday they were notified last Friday about this plan.

They say they prefer a direct relationship with employees and care teams and will follow the appropriate process for an election.

There’s no date scheduled for that vote just yet, but it’s expected to happen in the “coming weeks.”

